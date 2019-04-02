Tired of all the dust in the valley making your town look like it belongs in a Western?

The good news is that it should (hopefully) clear up later in the week.

That’s according to B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Ben Weinstein is an air quality meteorologist with the ministry.

He says cooler temperatures and cloudy skies later in the week will likely reduce dust in the area.

“It looks like we have a bit of a change in weather coming later in the week, that’s when I would expect dust levels to decrease,” says Weinstein.

He also adds that there is ongoing roadside sweeping in the area to address the issue.

“There are also street-sweeping activities happening … around a few different northern B.C. communities and so dust levels have started to decrease.”

Large portions of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes have been under a special air quality statement for over a week now due to high levels of dust in the area.