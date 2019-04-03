There may be more push back coming against the construction of Coastal GasLink’s natural gas pipeline over the Wets’uwet’en Nation’s territory.

The Likhts’amisyu Clan, one of five clans of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, is calling for supporters and volunteers to aid them in building permanent buildings on their territory to impede construction of the CGL pipeline through their territory.

This comes on the heels of two camps that stood in opposition of the pipeline earlier this year. Fourteen people were arrested when RCMP enforced the injunction at the Gidimt’en roadblock in January, after which the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs opened the gates to the Unist’ot’en Camp to avoid a similar situation.

On their Facebook page, the Sovereign Likhts’amisyu requested support with their upcoming Spring Construction camp, which is scheduled to begin on April 28th.

“It is important that people realize that this fight is far from over. The events of December and January should be regarded as one phase in a struggle that has been going on for a decade. A new phase of struggle will begin in the Spring of this year, and it may prove to be the decisive one. Part of the strategy is to stymie CGL by blocking them at multiple points. Whereas at the beginning of December, there was one resistance camp on Wet’suwet’en territory, there are now three, and a fourth will be beginning soon. We encourage all committed land defenders to plan to participate in the struggle on Wet’suwet’en territory this Spring and Summer.”

The area in which the camp will be constructed is not disclosed in the post, but that it will be strategically located in order to impede the ability of CGL to “force their pipeline through Wet’suwet’en land.”

MyPGNow.com has reached out to both, however, neither Coastal Gas Link nor a representative of the Likhts’amisyu could be reached for comment at the time of this publication.