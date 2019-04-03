There should be no barriers, age or otherwise, to learning art.

That’s the message that Smithers Art Gallery wants to send regarding their new ‘After School Art Class’ program.

For the month of April, the Gallery is hosting the program every Thursday.

The classes offer children aged five and up the chance to learn about working with a number of different mediums under the supervision of a trained professional.

And while the course costs 75 to 100 dollars, Chernish explains that the gallery offers a bursary program for anyone who would like to attend but cannot afford to.

“We’ve been very fortunate and we received a donation a number of years ago that we’ve put towards bursaries for art,” she explains.

“We do not want the cost to be prohibitive to anyone who wants to explore this part of themselves.”

The event runs out of the gallery’s new ‘Creation Station’ on Railway Ave. for the next four Thursdays.

Interested? You can learn more here.