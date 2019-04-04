As the snow melts, the Ministry of Forests is asking for public help in identifying erosion and flood risks in Bulkley-Nechako.

In a press release, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said areas affected by last year’s wildfire season face a higher risk of soil erosion.

Jason Llewellyn, Director of Planning with the regional district of Bulkley-Nechako, explains that as the weather warms up, the risks increase.

“The runoff from the melting snow is a … concern, but also periods of heavy rainfall has the potential to create issues.”

If you see potential flood or erosion risks, the Ministry is asking you call them at 250-567-6363.