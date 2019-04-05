Reports of a hit and run that took place outside the Aspen Inn in Smithers have been confirmed by local authorities.

Smithers’ RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin told The Moose that on March 11, police received a complaint about a male, allegedly armed, chasing two other males near the hotel.

An associate of the two males being chased became involved and allegedly hit the man chasing them with his vehicle.

Durnin says the man in the vehicle then fled the scene and that the man he allegedly hit received medical treatment and was released from care.

He adds that the RCMP later located and arrested both the suspect driving the vehicle and the suspect who was chasing the two men.

Criminal charges are being recommended to Crown counsel against both the men who were arrested.