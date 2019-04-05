In memory of the Humboldt bus crash that happened a year ago this Saturday, a number of businesses in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes are taking part in ‘Green Shirt Day’ this Sunday.

The event is meant to raise awareness for organ donation across Canada.

According to Greg Wacholtz, branch manager at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, events like this are essential in raising awareness around organ donation.

“In this case it is … to raise awareness, so that people understand what organ donation can do for so many people,” he says.

The event began as a way of honoring the legacy of Logan Boulet, one of the individuals who died in the crash.

Boulet was listed as an organ donor — as a result, his organs were donated to a total of six different people.

News of this act spread quickly, as the ‘Boulet effect’ led to the largest ever number of Canadians registering as organ donors from a single event.

National organ, tissue and awareness donation week takes place April 21-27.