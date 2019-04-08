Sundays are about to get a little drier in Smithers.

That’s because, until further notice, The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre will be closed on Sundays.

Facility manager Tamara Gillis says the decision simply comes down to not having enough staff.

“Right now we are experiencing low staffing levels again,” she explains.

“We just don’t have enough staff to keep the facility open on Sunday.”

Gillis adds that the centre is taking this opportunity to encourage people to look at a career in lifeguarding or becoming a swim instructor.

“What we hear from our staff is it’s a fun place to work, it’s really fun being interactive with people,” she says, adding that there are financial benefits as well.

“Lifeguarding totally helped pay my tuition when I was at university because, generally speaking, wages are a little higher and you can work less hours.”

Gillis says that the timeframe for returning to regular hours depends on how long it takes the centre to fill a number of open positions.

She adds that the pool is partnering with Houston Leisure Facility to offer lifeguard courses in the spring and summer.