Luke Strimbold is intending to plead guilty at his next court case.

That’s according to Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Services (BCPS).

“Counsel indicated that Mr. Strimbold intended to enter guilty pleas at the next appearance,” McLaughlin said in an emailed statement to The Moose.

“As the matter remains before the court neither the Special Prosecutor nor the [BCPS] will be commenting on these developments or releasing any further information regarding this potential resolution at this time.” the email continues.

Counsel for Strimbold Stan Tessmer appeared on his client’s behalf at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on Monday morning.

Strimbold faces 29 charges involving sexual assault, sexual interference and an invitation to sexual touching.

Charges stem from six males between the ages of 13 to 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

These allegations have yet to be proven in court.