Here’s the good news: the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) has a program that helps low-income individuals get their taxes done for free.

The bad news? If you live in the Bulkley Valley or Lakes district, you’re in for a long drive — so long that the gas might not be worth the money you save.

That’s because the closest one of these tax clinics is all the way in Prince George or Prince Rupert, depending on where you live.

CRA spokesperson Veena Raj says the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) helps connect people that have lower incomes with volunteers that will complete their taxes, free of charge.

“It’s a collaboration between CRA, volunteers and community organizations to help people with low incomes [and] simple tax situations get their taxes done by volunteers.”

But Raj also adds that there are areas where the program could use more coverage.