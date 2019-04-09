Death can strike at any moment, and according to a recent survey by the BC Notaries Association, the majority of British Columbians don’t have their affairs in order.

The survey found 66 per cent of parents with children under 18 don’t have a will, and 77 per cent of people between 18 to 34 years of age don’t have one as well.

Associate Lawyer with Heather Sadler Jenkins in Prince George, Stephanie Leong said not having one can add a lot of extra stress for loved ones.

“I liken it to car insurance. We all have a car, but we don’t think every time we get on the roads we will get into an accident, so getting your will done is just another way to plan for something that will happen.”

She added that not being prepared can have added complications for people with spouses and children, especially with blended families.

Even if you don’t have a lot of money or assets, anything over $25,000, including the cost of your car, will require getting a court order.

Leong said the cost of making a will is rather inexpensive and people can run into issues if they make their own, especially if they are from a different province.

“It’s like doing your taxes, sometimes you can do it yourself, but it’s good to have a professional to help you along because it is a huge decision. You have worked very hard in your life to build that equity and property.”