Home stretch for Alberta provincial election

It’s the home stretch for what some say has been the nastiest election campaign in Alberta history.

New Democrat Leader Rachel Notley returns to the key battleground of Calgary Monday. The rival United Conservative Party is focusing its final campaign push ahead of Tuesday’s vote in Edmonton.

Health officials warning against “measles parties”

Parents thinking about exposing their children to measles on purpose at so-called “measles parties” should think again.

That’s according to public health officials who say purposefully exposing children to the measles virus is not a safe alternative to the vaccine available for the contagious disease. Once eradicated in Canada, measles outbreaks have occurred in many countries this year with 33 confirmed cases in our country so far this year.

Six people charged in redistributing mosque shooting video appear in New Zealand court

Six people have appeared in a New Zealand court on charges they illegally redistributed the livestreamed footage of a gunman shooting worshippers at two mosques last month.

A Christchurch judge denied bail Monday to both a businessman and an 18-year-old suspect who were taken into custody last month while the other four people are not in custody. Charges against the businessman carry a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.