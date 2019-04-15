The BC Wildfire Services and BC Parks are conducting pile burnings over the next two weeks in the Smithers area.

From April 15 to May 31 they will be burning wood debris in Call Lake Provincial Park to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

BC Wildfire Services said in a statement, “Smoke will likely be visible from Smithers and other nearby communities when firefighting crews are burning these piles.”

The debris is the result of forest thinning and pruning activities to reduce the wildfire risk.

The second phase of the project will continue throughout 2019 when BC Wildfire Service crews are not actively fighting or preparing for wildfires.

The project area covers 10 hectares of forested land within Call Lake Provincial Park.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.