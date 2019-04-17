Six organizations in the Bulkley Valley are going to be benefiting from crime and its all legal.

Grants totaling more than $200,000 will be going to groups through the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program. The program repurposes assets seized as the result of crime to help communities dealing with a variety of issues.

Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson said several of the grants will be going to help First Nations programs.

60 “Many of the programs are dealing with cultural and language types of programming. We know that reconnecting young First Nations people with their cultural heritage creates a resurgence in those young people.”

In addition to several First Nations programs, the Northern Society for Domestic Peace will also be getting $75,000 for their Women’s Safety Outreach Response Initiative.

1;57 “Generally speaking that organization does amazing work across the Northwest from Houston to Hazelton, providing safety services for women and also taking on counselling for men involved in domestic abuse.”

More than 170 local organizations and projects will receive over $6 million in funding through this years grant program.

Organizations receiving funding are:

· The Northern Society for Domestic Peace (WSORI), $75,000 for their Women’s Safety Outreach Response Initiative.

· The Upper Skeena Development Centre Society, $30,000 for their Senden Summer Holistic and Healing Youth Program.

· Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society, $30,000 for their Holistic Health Pilot Project.

· The Northern Society for Domestic Peace, $29,967 for their Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Family Gatherings Project, and $30,000 for their Partnerships Against Sexual Violence project.

· The Witsuwit’en language and Culture Society, $20,200 for their Witsuwit’en k’iyelhdicni neetatgehk (Witsuwit’en speakers they will heal) project.

· The Gitxsan Health Society, $30,000 for their Wilp Dim Gaymaxghl Laaxws Ahl Majagaleehl Gitxsan project.