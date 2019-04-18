Redacted Mueller Report released today

There was no collusion between Russia and Donald Trump or his campaign workers during his 2016 presidential bid.

That’s from U.S. Attorney General William Barr as the redacted Mueller Report was made public today. The report does say, however, that congress can still find that the president did obstruct justice, but Barr says that no such obstruction happened.

Warrants not required for communications between minors, predators

The Supreme Court says Canada’s police forces don’t need warrants to get a hold of communications sent by sexual predators to minors.

The decision was a unanimous one, ruling that explicit messages sent to a minor don’t qualify as private. The case stems from the 2014 conviction of a Newfoundland man who was sending explicit messages to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was actually the police.

Feds extend Trans Mountain Pipeline decision deadline

The federal government is delaying a decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to June 18.

The Liberals say the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups. The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22, starting the clock on a 90-day period for Ottawa to make a decision.