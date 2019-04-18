After some controversy at Smithers town council a few months back, the Bulkley Valley District Hospital is set to have its new CT scanner up and running by the end of June.

Health Services Advisor for Northern Health in Smithers, Cormac Hikisch said once in operation the scanner will help anywhere from 3500 to 4000 people a year.

“We are excited to plan for patients to start coming as soon as June, from as far away as Hazleton and Burns Lake.”

The scanner will be a big help to those in the surrounding area whose only option in the past was to drive two hours to Terrace or four hours to Prince George.

The project costs an estimated $2.9-million and is funded through both Northern Health and private donations.

A few months ago during town council, the project was at risk of being canceled after council tried to add on infrastructure updates to the project. Their decision was later changed after outrage from the community.

“We are very excited in Smithers to see the culmination of years of work with Northern Health and private donors coming together.”