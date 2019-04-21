Northern Health will be in Smithers this week ensuring all new kindergarten students are the picture of health as they get ready to start school.

The Kindergarten health fair is a one-stop shop for free immunizations, dental, vision, and hearing screenings for children entering school in the fall of 2019.

The fair is happening from April 24 to 26.

Medical Health officer with Northern Health, Rakel Kling says they are just trying to ensure all children as healthy as possible.

“Its everything in one place and we know parents and families are busy so for whatever reason kids might not be up to date for all of their immunizations or other screenings.”

Kling said there will also be information on injury prevention and nutrition.

Approximately 150 kindergarten children and their guardians are expected to attend the fair.

For more information about appointment times or to book an appointment, you can contact the Smithers Health Unit at (250) 847-6400.