A local business that takes a holistic approach to skincare is a finalist in the 5th annual Thrive North Business Challenge.

Divine by Dannielle is the only Bulkley Valley business to qualify for the competition this year.

The Smithers shop is a holistic skin and beauty studio owned by Dannielle Young and her mother, Angela Young.

The two opened the business in January and Dannielle said so far the response has been great.

“After 15-years in the industry, I moved back to Smithers and saw there was a huge need for medical aesthetics in the North,” said owner Dannielle Young.

The business is a finalist in the best new business category where the winner will get $10,000.

Dannielle said if she wins she will invest the money into new equipment for the studio like laser technology and ways to make the space more welcoming.

Finals for the competition will take place in Terrace on May 7.