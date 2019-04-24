A new Cannabis business is looking to create upwards of 60 jobs for the people of Burns Lake.

Nations Cannabis is ready to start construction on their growing facility for both medicinal and recreational cannabis in the next couple of weeks.

Executive Director and Founder Wesley Sam said they have been working on the project for a number of years and is excited to finally see it get underway.

“It should add to the jobs security of the town. We are a forestry town as you know forestry is a matter of concern. Burns Lake has been hit hard by bugwood epidemic and our resources are dwindling.

Sam added that given the current circumstances having a second resource is a benefit for Burns Lake and any community in the North.

The company will be holding a community consultation at the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m. on Monday and job fair on the Monday and Tuesday at the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation.

Sam said the project is looking to hire a mix of people to fill the 50 to 60 positions available.

“Skillsets in the growing industry would be an asset. This is all new so we have a whole set of positions we are looking to fill.”

If all goes well Sam hopes they should be up and running in a few months.