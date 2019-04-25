Residents in and around Burns Lake are soon going to be experiencing a smoother drive.

Work is getting underway on the repaving of two sections along Highway 16 through Burns Lake’s downtown core and from Babine Road to Kerr Road.

“This section of Highway 16 is in need of repair, and I know it has been a concern for residents who drive this route,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Drivers may run into some delays and are advised to use caution when traveling through the construction zone.

The project costs $7.4-million and is estimated to be completed by fall 2019.

“The work being done will significantly improve the drive through Burns Lake and make traveling between Endako and Fort Fraser safer.”

Other sections of Highway 16 are also under renovation with Highway 16 near Vanderhoof and Highway 97 in the area of Prince George having their lines repainted this week.