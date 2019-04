The Moose team at the 5th annual Daffodil Dash | Photo by Shane Loughran

Over $24,000 was raised in the 5th Annual Daffodil Dash.

Over 100 individuals in the Bulkley Valley registered to participate in this year’s event.

Shannon Goodhead was the top fundraiser for the dash, raising just over $2200.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the Canadian Cancer Society