BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee has responded to the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed recently to improve emergency management services for First Nations Communities.

It was signed by Canada, BC, and the First Nations Leadership Council as it commits all parties to hold a formal dialogue on these issues.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Teegee believes getting this agreement in place was timely following the two worst wildfire seasons on record, which mainly focused on the northern part of the province.

“More importantly, we’re really looking to finding resources so our communities are better prepared for emergency services such as wildfires and flooding in our communities.”

He adds climate change and the violent wildfires haven’t been the only issues facing First Nations in the north.

“There were flooding activities in the last couple of years and it’s quite important that we get quite a good understanding of how to best work together for the safety of not only First Nation’s people but all people.”

Through this MOU Teegee hopes there will be increased resources, improved communications, and fluid cooperation with those on the front lines.