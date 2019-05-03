The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a series of fuel management treatments in the Lund Road subdivision near Houston.

The hope is to reduce wildfire risks and potential impacts on nearby residences, properties, and other values.

Springtime will have crews beginning treatment. They will continue over the course of the summer when crews aren’t actively preparing for wildfires.

4.3 hectares of forested land will be covered by the treatments. The area contains a large volume of dead and blown-down spruce and pine trees.

Wood debris will be collected into piles about two metres high by two metres wide before being burned when weather and site conditions are suitable.

Signs will be posted in the area to inform residents when crews are using chainsaws.