As the mercury begins its upward rise, the BC Wildfire Service is implementing a Category Two open fire prohibition.

The restrictions will be put in place for the area within Nadina, Bulkley, as well as the Skeena fire zones of the Northwest Fire Centre.

This prohibition will come into effect at noon on Monday.

The Stikine portion of the Skeena/Stikine Forest District is not included in this Category 2 open fire prohibition.

The Northwest Fire Centre is taking this proactive approach to protect public safety and help prevent any backyard burns or grass fires spreading to nearby forests. The prohibition will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.

The definition of a Category 2 open fire is:

one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres wide by two metres high; or

the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

Currently, the Northwest Fire Centre is not restricting the use of the following items, which are usually included in a Category 2 open fire prohibition:

fireworks, including firecrackers;

tiki torches and similar torches;

sky lanterns;

chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses not CSA approved or ULA approved;

burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description; and

binary exploding targets.

Currently, the BC Wildfire Service is also not restricting larger Category 3 open fires. However, the Northwest Fire Centre will contact holders of burn registration numbers and ask them to refrain from lighting burn piles for the foreseeable future. Any burn registration number holders, who may already have piles burning, will be asked to let them burn out. New burn registration numbers will not be issued at this time.

The Category 2 prohibition applies to all public and private land unless specified otherwise. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

Anyone found going against the open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in prison. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.