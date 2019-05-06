It was a tragic weekend near Smithers after a plane crash took place in the Bulkley Valley.

According to the BC Coroner’s three men in their mid-twenties, sixties and early seventies passed away while another person has been taken to Vancouver for medical treatment.

The crash occurred just after 8:45AM on Saturday after an emergency notification from a transmitter of the Cessna 182.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP recently spoke with Vista Radio.

“The RCMP is working in conjunction with the Transportation Safety Board in relation to the cause of this fatality, however, the RCMP will not be releasing any names or the identities of the individuals involved.”

“We certainly won’t be releasing any names or identities of anyone involved just for the privacy of the family and those left behind.”

The fatal crash took place 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.