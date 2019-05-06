Luke Strimbold, the former mayor of Burns Lake, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual assault between 2013 and 2017 in B.C. Supreme Court today.

Strimbold was arrested in February 2018 and faced 29 charges relating to sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference with several boys under the age of 16, some incidents which took place during his time as the mayor of Burns Lake.

Strimbold was elected in 2011, the youngest mayor ever to hold the position in B.C. history at the age of 21 and was a prominent young leader in the BC Liberal Party until his resignation in 2016.

Strimbold sat in the defendant box with several members of his family behind him, while relatives of the victims watched on in the gallery, some weeping as the charges were read out and Strimbold answered in a low, somber voice.

Strimbold waved his right to go to trial and proceeded to plead guilty with sentencing to follow on September 23rd of this year. Justice Wendy Baker also ordered a psychological evaluation before sentencing.

Crown Prosecutor, Jeff Campbell said the remaining 25 counts would be stayed once Strimbold is sentenced.

Strimbold was not remanded following his guilty plea and will be back in B.C. Supreme Court on September 23rd.

Story By Dan Mesec