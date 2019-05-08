Thousands could still be out of work when GM converts Oshawa plant

General Motors has settled a grievance with the union representing workers in Oshawa.

On Wednesday, the auto maker announced it will retool the Oshawa plant for stamping and sub assembly, saving 300 jobs. A track will also be built for testing autonomous vehicles. In all GM is investing 170-million dollars in Oshawa. GM announced that it will shut down its assembly plant at the end of this year throwing 2,600 employees out of work.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan unveil royal baby’s name

So much for the odds-maker’s favourites of Alexander, Arthur and James.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan threw out the royal baby name book and have called their little boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple left a photo call to introduce the baby to his great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Canadian researchers say some cancer cases could be prevented by healthier lifestyle

Canadian researchers say as many as four in 10 cancer cases could be prevented by not smoking, being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, having a nutritious diet and practising sun safety.

They say their study points to the need for initiatives by all levels of government. The researchers say no single policy will solve the complex and growing incidence of excess weight and obesity, but say programs such as ones targeting childhood obesity could be part of an overall strategy.

Huawei executive plans to argue against extradition to U.S.

Lawyers representing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou plan to argue that since she hasn’t committed fraud under Canadian law, she shouldn’t be extradited to the U.S.

They will also claim her arrest at Vancouver’s airport last December was unlawful and that she is a victim of an abuse of power. The defence summarized some of the arguments it plans to pursue during a hearing Wednesday to set key court dates for the extradition case, which has not yet begun.