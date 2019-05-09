According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP. police are on scene assisting fire crews at the Recycling Centre in Smithers.

Information is preliminary, but she has had no reports of injuries so far and said the building has been evacuated.

Original post:

A fire has broken out on Tatlow Road in Smithers.

Smoke is billowing from a location near the Recycling Centre and residents should be cautious if they are in the area.

We will be updating as more information becomes available.