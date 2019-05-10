RCMP officers from Burns Lake and Houston made a drug-related arrest on Thursday.

At 1:00 p.m., an adult male was seen in the area of Highway 16 and 5th Ave in Burns Lake. The male was being observed breaching conditions of a previous matter.

When police then attempted to arrest the male, he fled on foot prompting the police to engage in a foot pursuit.

Mounties were able to catch up to the man a few blocks away, where he was then arrested without any further incident.

It was then at the time of the arrest that police discovered the male had a significant amount of drugs, which is suspected to be cocaine according to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. A large sum of cash was also found.

The male will be charged with a breach of condition, and will also likely face further charges of drug possession.

Police continue to investigate.