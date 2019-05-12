A fire is burning in Lejac just outside of Fraser Lake.

Molly Blower, Information Officer for the Prince George Fire Centre said the fire is estimated at ten hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

“It is five kilometres east of Fraser Lake and 16 BCWF fighters are on sight with air tankers,” said Blower.

Evacuations of residents in the area are being assessed.

We will be updating as information becomes available.