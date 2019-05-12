The last update from BC Wildfire, at around 10:00 o’clock last night (Saturday), said the fire is at 260 hectares and 0% contained.

Update 7:00 pm: A fire burning in Lejac, near Fraser Lake has grown to over 200 hectares, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is being managed by BC Wildfire Service personnel along with air support. Twenty firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

South of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake; West and East of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac), as shown on the attached map.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

– You must leave the area immediately.

– If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual

providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-

3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

– Close all windows and doors.

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

-Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

– Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

– Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately

available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE EVACUATION ORDER AREA IMMEDIATELY

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area South of Highway 16 to south of Klez Lake and east of Drywilliam Lake (as shown on the attached map).

If you require assistance in regard to livestock please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.