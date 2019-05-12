The Lejac fire on Saturday, May 11 | Photo courtesy of Beverly Ketlo

Crews worked through the night on a 260 hectare fire burning in Lejac, near Fraser Lake.

As of 9:16 this morning, the fire has been 70% machine guarded.

Molly Blower, Information Officer for the BC Wildfire Service, is warning residents of the Fraser Lake area that a shift in wind tonight will make smoke highly visible.

At around 10:00 o’clock last night (Saturday), said the fire was the same size and 0% contained.

We will continue to update as information comes in.

Update 7:00 pm: A fire burning in Lejac, near Fraser Lake has grown to over 200 hectares, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is being managed by BC Wildfire Service personnel along with air support. Twenty firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

South of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake; West and East of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac), as shown on the attached map.