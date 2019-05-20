Oakley and Storm at their lemonade stand in Houston | Photo by Kaysha Vedan

The nurses at BC Children’s Hospital received a delicious treat last week, thanks to two local boys from Houston.

Last weekend brothers Storm and Oakley set up a lemonade stand to raise money to buy pizza for the nurses in the ICU at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Oakley said they wanted to do something nice for people who work so hard.

“Our mom spent a lot of her life there, and we have a cousin Hudson who has to go there.”

In just an hour the boys raised just over $73.

Their mom Kaysha said the nurses were excited when they got the call the pizzas were on its way.

The boys hope other kids will join in and find ways to thank their local nurses.