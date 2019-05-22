A series of measles immunization catch up clinics are being held across the entire Northern Health region over the next little while including Prince George, Vanderhoof and Smithers.

The vaccine is 95% effective and is even more important after a rash of cases in the Lower Mainland.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Medical Health Officer Rakel Kling believes it’s never a bad idea for school-aged children to protect themselves from the disease.

“Sometimes not all school-aged children might have their full doses of MMR vaccine, we know that we require two full doses of this vaccine to be fully protected against measles, this is a very safe and very effective vaccine.”

“So we know it’s a very serious disease but it’s also very preventable with the vaccine, so like I said before when people are fully vaccinated with two doses it’s up to 99% effective.”

She adds by making sure everyone is vaccinated, it can help reduce the spread of disease.

To view a list of dates, time and locations of clinics in your community, click here.