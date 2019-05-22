13-year-old Benjamin and 14-year-old Thomas Glanz at Western Canadian Taekwondo Championships | Photo By Trent Glanz

Two local boys from Houston are bringing home gold from the Western Canadian Taekwondo Championships.

Over the May long weekend brothers 14-year-old Thomas, and 13-year-old Benjamin Glanz competed at the championships in Saskatoon.

Both boys took home the gold for Sparring with Benjamin also taking home a bronze for Patterns.

The two are headed to the National Championships happening Regina this November.

Both boys were national champions in karate, Thomas for the brown belt at age 12 and his brother Ben for purple at age 10.

The two are getting ready to qualify for the World Taekwondo Championships for mixed belts later this year.