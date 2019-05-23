Fire burning in the Bulkley-Nechako region | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The province has issued a fire prohibition for the entire Northwest Fire Centre.

Starting at noon on Friday, all Category 2 open fires are not allowed in the North West Fire Centre which encompasses the entire Bulkley Valley.

A Category 2 open fire is defined as:

* larger than a campfire (0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide)

* one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than three metres wide by two metres high

* the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.