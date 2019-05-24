A pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the road at the intersection of Main St. and Highway 16 in Smithers.

Sergeant Darren Durnin said the Crash happened at 9:45 a.m. this morning (Thursday).

The driver remained on scene until emergency personnel arrived.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and is undergoing medical care.

Durrin said the invitation is ongoing, but RCMP are asking any witnesses who saw the accident to come forward.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available