Court rules B.C. can’t restrict oil shipments through its borders

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dealt a blow to Premier John Horgan’s efforts to block the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

A panel of five judges has ruled the province does not have the constitutional power to restrict oil shipments through its borders. Friday’s decision is a win for the project, which Ottawa took ownership of last year for $4.5 billion, and Alberta’s efforts to get its resources to overseas markets.

Alberta wildfire growing in size

The wildfire that’s burning near High Level, Alberta has grown in the past 24 hours from 976 to nearly 993 square kilometres.

It has not advanced toward the town. However, the winds are forecast to shift early next week, and an Alberta Wildfire incident commander says that could push the fire toward High Level.

Contenders lining up after May resigns as prime minister

Multiple contenders are already jockeying to replace Theresa May as British prime minister and take up the challenge of securing Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The early front-runner is former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, whose relentless criticism helped push May out of the door.