Main St. and Highway 16 in Smithers | Photo by Shain Loughran

An elderly woman was struck by a car while crossing the road at the intersection of Main St. and Highway 16 in Smithers.

The woman was taken to Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital and continues to receive medical care for her injuries.

According to RCMP, the crash happened 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Latest reports say the woman was crossing the roadway at the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto Highway 16.

The driver remained on scene until emergency personnel arrived.

Police are continuing to investigate, but at this time, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

RCMP are asking any witnesses who saw the accident to come forward.