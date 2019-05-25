The town of Smithers is getting ready for the second annual pride event on Main St. today.

Smithers Secondary School teacher and Gender Sexuality Alliance Sponsor Perry Rath said a lot of organizations and groups have jumped on board.

Smithers Pride originated at Smithers Secondary School and has grown to include the whole community.

“We did one at the high school three years ago, and someone said let’s get one together for the community, so the next year we did one the next day downtown, and that is exactly what’s happening again this year.”

Rath said part of Main St. will be blocked off for the event with different booths and live music.

The main event is from noon to 2 p.m. with a pride reading hour happening for children at 11 a.m. at the Public Library.