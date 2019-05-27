The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has continued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the Northeast and North Central Interior.

This includes Prince George, Vanderhoof, and the Bulkley Valley.

It is a result of wildfire smoke from Alberta.

Air Quality Meteorologist Gail Roth recently spoke with Vista Radio.

“Over the last couple of days, we have seen some smoke from the Alberta wildfires move into the region and concentrations are similar or close to what we would see during an air quality advisory.”

“Wildfire smoke is very difficult to predict accurately in terms of the concentration and the conditions can change quite dramatically over a short period of time.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

During this time, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, carry any rescue medications with you at all times, and reduce activity level if breathing becomes difficult.