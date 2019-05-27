Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach took another step up the political ladder over the weekend.

Bachrach won the NDP Nomination for the Skeena-Bulkley Riding in Terrace ahead of this fall’s Federal Election where longtime MP Nathan Cullen announced he wouldn’t seek re-election after 15 years in Parliament.

He is pleased with the outcome and says the area has given him and his family a lot in return.

“It was a big weekend for my family and I and for my team over in Terrace and I am just so thrilled to be the candidate for this riding. It’s a really important part of the world and it’s given my family a tremendous amount over the past decade.”

If elected on October 21st, Bachrach plans to bring the same mindset to the area, much like he has over the past eight years while sitting in the mayor’s chair in Smithers.

“I want to bring the same kind of leadership I have brought to the mayor’s chair to Skeena-Bulkley Valley and make sure that people who live in this region all the way from Atlin to Bella Coola have a strong voice in Ottawa. That is something they have come to expect and is something they deserve.”

Bachrach will continue on as Mayor of Smithers for at least the summer until his election campaign ramps up in the fall, he adds the town is in good hands going forward regardless of the outcome.

“I have every confidence that the community is in good hands. I have spoken to my town council and my deputy mayor and they are going to take the reins for a few months as the election gets closer and once we know the outcome, if I am successful, we will have a by-election.”

Cullen announced on March 1st he is stepping away from politics to spend more time with his family.