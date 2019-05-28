Rod Allen has been named the interim Superintendent for School District 57.

He replaces Marilyn Marquis-Forster who resigned from the position earlier this month.

Allen was most recently the superintendent for School District 79 in Cowichan Valley where he held that role for four years before announcing his retirement in April.

He has previous roots in the north where he joined the Ministry of Education and spent 20 years in the Bulkley Valley, spending the final three as Superintendent of SD 54.