For the next couple of weeks, people in Smithers are going to have to hang onto their plastics.

The recent fire at the recycling depot on Tatlow Road has forced the town to stop curbside recycling until further notice.

“The depot on Tatlow Road was where our trucks dumped off the loose recycling to be baled, and without it, our crews have nowhere to take the loads,” Mayor Taylor Bachrach said in a Facebook post.

The Recycling Centre caught fire in the morning on May 9. No one was injured, but the building is unusable at this time.

Bachrach said the town is working with RecycleBC to come up with an interim solution in the coming weeks.

Residents are asked to either store there recycling or take it to the recycling facility at the Smithers-Telkwa Transfer Station on Donaldson Road.