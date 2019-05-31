Alberta wildfire grows to a quarter million hectares

More than 10,000 people have now been forced from their homes as a northern Alberta wildfire continues to burn out of control. The Chuckegg Creek blaze moved almost the length of an NHL hockey rink per minute overnight. The province’s forestry minister said the weather hasn’t been cooperating and the future doesn’t look better.

Trump slaps Mexico with tariffs on all imports

After being close to the new NAFTA deal, U.S. president Donald Trump made an announcement that could compromise it. Trump said he is hitting Mexico with five percent tariffs on all imports to the U.S. The move is intended to put pressure on Mexico to crack down on migrants trying to cross into America.

African Swine Fever spreads to South Korea

South Korea is trying to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever after an outbreak on a farm near the Chinese border. Officials reported that almost 100 percent of the pigs at the facility were lost to the disease. Over one million pigs have been killed in China as the disease ravages livestock in the country and has spread to bordering ones.