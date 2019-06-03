Prime Minister Trudeau receives report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the justice system has failed Indigenous women and girls.

However, he stopped short of calling the damage and death a genocide despite being called out to do so. He spoke after accepting the report of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The much-anticipated document contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government.

Some residents in Alberta returning home after being forced out by wildfires

Some residents in northern Alberta have started to return home after being forced by wildfires to leave their communities two weeks ago.

However, the four-thousand people who are allowed to return home remain on evacuation alert and have been told they should be ready to leave again on short notice should conditions change.

U.S. President Donald Trump visiting the U.K.

American President Donald Trump has paid his respects at the grave of an unknown British warrior who is buried at Westminster Abbey.

The Trumps were greeted inside the abbey by Prince Andrew and clergy members. During Trump’s trip to Europe, he will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

New research finds no link between drinking coffee and stiff arteries

Go ahead, have a second cup of coffee, or a third, or a 25th!

New research from Queen Mary University of London is questioning past research that seemed to indicate that coffee could stiffen arteries. They tested thousands of coffee drinkers in the U.K. with the heaviest coffee drinkers downing on average five cups a day, while one person drank as many as 25 cups. Researchers found no link between coffee consumption and stiffer arteries.