The West Fraser has announced the temporary shutdown for five sawmills, including the mill in Smithers.

The production curtailments will be in place for one week in June.

The decision is due to weak pricing in the global lumber markets and high log costs.

A news release states they will reduce production by 30-million board feet.

Sawmills in Chetwynd, Quesnel, Williams Lake, and Fraser Lake will also see curtailments.