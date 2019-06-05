China wants to resolve feud with Canada but won’t budge on key issues

The dispute between Canada and China only appears to be getting worse as Beijing’s ambassador to Ottawa is leaving. Lu Shaye will become ambassador to Paris. While he said his country wants to resolve the dispute with Canada, he gave little leeway when asked about releasing two detained Canadians on espionage charges. He also considered the case closed when asked about the country blocking canola imports.

Soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice in Normandy commemorated in U.K.

Justin Trudeau is in the U.K. for D-Day commemorations. Wednesday marked 75 years since thousands of Canadian, Americana and British soldiers boated to the shores of Nazi occupied France. Over 350 Canadian soldiers died and more than 700 were injured in one of the most important battles of World War II.

U.S. citizens no longer allowed to cruise to Cuba

Just three years after former President Barack Obama made history allowing U.S. residents to vacation to Cuba, Donald Trump has reversed it. Trump is cutting off cruise travel in an attempt to prevent cash flow to the communist country. U.S. travelers will have to revert back to going through other countries and travel agencies to if they want to visit Cuba.

Coffee bean prices lowest in 13 years but shop prices unchanged

While coffee bean farmers are losing money, the cost of a cup of Joe in Canada isn’t dropping. The price of beans is at a 13-year low because farmers in Brazil are producing too much product. Beans currently cost a third of what they did just over a decade ago, dropping to under $1 US for a pound of Arabica beans.

Potential breakthrough in heart attack recovery

A new patch could regenerate the billions of cells lost during a heart attack. It is made of a patient’s own skin cells and sewn to the heart. Scientists in the U.K. have been testing it on rabbits where the blood vessels grew into the patch and became functioning parts of the heart. Human trials will start in the next two years.