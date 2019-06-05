BC Wildfire Service has lifted the burning prohibition for the Northwest Fire Centre.

This includes all villages and towns in the Bulkley Valley.

Campfires, including all Category 2 and 3 open burns are allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centres jurisdiction.

Thanks to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures BC Wildlife Service was able to lift the ban, but they still encourage people to use caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

The Province still requires burn restriction numbers for all pile burning larger than two meters high by three meters wide or a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (Category 3 fires).