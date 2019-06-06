New Hazelton Elementary is getting a $9,900 grant from Best Buy for new tech.

The school is one of 12 schools across the country and one of only two in the province to receive the funding.

Principal Alison Campbell said the funding will be invested in a new robotic program and purchasing some new computers.

“Half of the money will be used for some much-needed laptops that are good for coding and have 3D capability and the other half of the grant will be used for robotics technology for our grade 6 and 7 students.”

Campbell said teachers will learn in the fall on how to teach with the robotic equipment and they will hopefully purchase the new computers during the summer.

“Our students will be more engaged, inspired, and motivated to pursue lots of possibilities and opportunities. It affords them to have endless possibilities that go towards their future lives and career prospects.”