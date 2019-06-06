U.S. could increase tariffs on Mexico to 25% by October

U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports are still set to happen Monday after no deal was reached. American President Donald Trump announced he will slap five percent tariffs on Mexico until they stop the flow of migrants from crossing into the U.S. He threatened they could increase to 25 percent by October.

Parents should train their kids young when it comes to screen time

Training kids to minimize screen time well before their teenage years could help prevent arguments. The Canadian Pediatric Society’s new guidelines put more emphasis on screen use based on age instead of limiting kids to a set amount of time. The group said doing this will prevent fights with their children when they try to limit screen time later on in life.

Vast majority of Canadian don’t want to pay more for greener grocery bags

Canadians don’t like using plastic grocery bags, but they are also against paying more for environmentally friendly alternatives. The Canadian Press cited a survey from Dalhousie University that says 90 percent of respondents think plastic bags should be switched out with greener versions, but for no additional costs.